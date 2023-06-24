iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 301.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,937 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IYE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5,414.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,857,000 after buying an additional 334,912 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 868,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,113,000 after acquiring an additional 220,735 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 659,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,001,000 after purchasing an additional 190,282 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 724,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,700,000 after purchasing an additional 183,845 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,167,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,790,000 after purchasing an additional 165,155 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $40.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.36. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $34.94 and a twelve month high of $50.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.