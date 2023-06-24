iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,621 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,915,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,857,000 after purchasing an additional 245,906 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,235,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,505,000 after acquiring an additional 126,884 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,813,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,527,000 after acquiring an additional 37,743 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,449,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,807,000 after acquiring an additional 391,545 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,210,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,815,000 after acquiring an additional 7,739 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $55.58 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $46.21 and a 1 year high of $57.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

