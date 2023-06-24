Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Hyperion Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Hyperion Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 3.8% of Hyperion Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hyperion Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 90.3% during the first quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 24,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 11,712 shares in the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.6% during the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% during the first quarter. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,968,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.1 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $165.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $183.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.71 and its 200 day moving average is $163.60.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.57.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.