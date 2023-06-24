Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,607,414,000 after buying an additional 54,326,454 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,609,399,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,062 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $785,273,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,277,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.57.

Insider Activity

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $165.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $183.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.60.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.58%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.