Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Boosted by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.0% of Aries Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson
In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $165.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $430.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $183.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.60.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 99.58%.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
