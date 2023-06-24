JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by SFG Wealth Management LLC.

SFG Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $138.80 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $144.34. The stock has a market cap of $405.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

