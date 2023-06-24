JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Brookmont Capital Management

Brookmont Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.4% of Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,141,876,000 after acquiring an additional 97,907,897 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,894,646,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,484,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,087,917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654,947 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,918,506,000 after buying an additional 8,088,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $556,791,000. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:JPM opened at $138.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $405.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

