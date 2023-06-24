JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Enterprise Bank & Trust Co

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.5% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of JPM stock opened at $138.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $144.34. The company has a market capitalization of $405.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.52%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.65.
Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $2,263,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.
