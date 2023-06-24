Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. Sells 314 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 0.9% of Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,348 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 60,055 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after buying an additional 6,833 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 207,924 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,287,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 21,943 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 13,621 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $186.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $187.56.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,363,335.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 251,799 shares of company stock worth $41,711,912. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Barclays lifted their price objective on Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Apple from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Sunday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.72.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

