Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stock Position Lifted by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,756 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at about $678,000. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in Kellogg by 111.3% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 13,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 52,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

K has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kellogg in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Kellogg Price Performance

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $65.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.31. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $63.74 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.52%.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $6,541,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,831,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,550,523.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $6,541,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,831,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,550,523.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 603,483 shares of company stock worth $40,770,328. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

