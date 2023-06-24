Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Acquires 270 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,572 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Dohj LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $660,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $129.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 307.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.41.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at $230,472,456.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,845 shares of company stock worth $8,408,115 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

