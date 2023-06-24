Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.5% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 13,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.7% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 34,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.5% during the third quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 128,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 12,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. 61.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMI has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $16.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

