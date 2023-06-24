KWB Wealth Purchases 1,977 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

KWB Wealth boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,621 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the quarter. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple stock opened at $186.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $187.56.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 251,799 shares of company stock worth $41,711,912. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.72.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

