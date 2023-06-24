L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. cut its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,282,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,848,000 after purchasing an additional 302,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,364,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,070,000 after acquiring an additional 606,598 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,043,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,164,000 after acquiring an additional 24,661 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,521,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,807,000 after acquiring an additional 25,717 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LHX opened at $191.90 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.55 and a twelve month high of $255.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.54 and a 200-day moving average of $199.81. The firm has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.20%.

LHX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

