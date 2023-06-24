Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV) Shares Gap Down to $5.70

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.70, but opened at $5.55. Lanvin Group shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 3,601 shares.

Lanvin Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.06 million, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lanvin Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lanvin Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Lanvin Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Lanvin Group during the first quarter worth $3,214,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in Lanvin Group in the fourth quarter valued at $775,698,000. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lanvin Group Company Profile

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a couture house worldwide. The company offers ready-to-wear, made to measure, footwear, leather goods, costume jewelry, accessories, eyewear, and childrenswear under the Lanvin brand name; ready-to-wear, legwear, lingerie and beachwear, and accessories under the Wolford brand; footwear under the Sergio Rossi brand name; luxury womenswear, footwear, handbags, jewelry, and leather goods under the St.

