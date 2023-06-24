Lawrence Joseph Ellison Sells 1,750,000 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $211,662,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,576,328,095.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Lawrence Joseph Ellison also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oracle alerts:

On Tuesday, June 20th, Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of Oracle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.10, for a total value of $215,425,000.00.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $118.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.87. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $127.54.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 843.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.