Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,087 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.4% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

Microsoft Stock Performance

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $335.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.17. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $351.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

