Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Acquired by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 122.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 29.7% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 147,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,529,000 after purchasing an additional 33,893 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Leidos by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 811,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,327,000 after purchasing an additional 45,234 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Leidos by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 38,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after buying an additional 17,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Leidos by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 78,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $206,062.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at $893,515.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. purchased 1,200 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.25 per share, with a total value of $96,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,879.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $206,062.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,515.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,625 shares of company stock valued at $602,898. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $84.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.21. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $76.58 and a one year high of $110.91.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). Leidos had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LDOS. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.63.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

