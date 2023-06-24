LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 440 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

LexAurum Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,849 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.0% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $129.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.35 and a 200-day moving average of $102.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 307.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $8,408,115 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.41.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Recommended Stories

