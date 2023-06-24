LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Insider Danish J. Qureshi Sells 72,398 Shares

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFSTGet Rating) insider Danish J. Qureshi sold 72,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $653,753.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,583,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,388,138.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

LifeStance Health Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LFST opened at $8.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.58. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFSTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $252.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.04 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.32%. Analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of LifeStance Health Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Cowen lowered LifeStance Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.04.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST)

