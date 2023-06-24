LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Insider Danish J. Qureshi Sells 72,398 Shares

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) insider Danish J. Qureshi sold 72,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $653,753.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,583,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,388,138.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
LifeStance Health Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LFST opened at $8.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.58. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $252.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.04 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.32%. Analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of LifeStance Health Group
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TD Cowen lowered LifeStance Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.04.
LifeStance Health Group Company Profile
LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.
Featured Articles
- Get a free research report on LifeStance Health Group from StockNews.com
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Wayfair: From Steep Decline to Recent Surge
- Five stocks we like better than LifeStance Health Group
Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.