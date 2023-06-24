LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Insider Danish J. Qureshi Sells 72,398 Shares

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) insider Danish J. Qureshi sold 72,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $653,753.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,583,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,388,138.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

LifeStance Health Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LFST opened at $8.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.58. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $252.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.04 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.32%. Analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of LifeStance Health Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TD Cowen lowered LifeStance Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.04.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.