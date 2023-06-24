Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Sold by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital cut its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 82.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 66,610 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 256.5% in the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 327.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 71.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:LUMN opened at $1.82 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $11.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average of $3.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Lumen Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.11.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

