Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,970 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 250.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,501,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,197 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth $6,674,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the third quarter worth $5,518,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth $3,712,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth $3,102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Trading Up 0.3 %

In other Main Street Capital news, Director Nicholas Meserve sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $118,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,215.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 5,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $232,518.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,993,165.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Nicholas Meserve sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $118,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,215.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,694 shares of company stock valued at $619,006 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $38.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.31. Main Street Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $45.67.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 61.28% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $120.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.09 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 81.57%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Articles

