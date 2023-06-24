Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Has $11.65 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,425 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 7.1% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Drake & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 26,439 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,087 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Microsoft by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 555,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $160,067,000 after buying an additional 46,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 27,462 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $335.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $351.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $317.00 and a 200 day moving average of $277.17.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Microsoft from $316.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $307.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Microsoft from $348.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.70, for a total transaction of $1,543,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 105,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,477,092.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

