Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 16,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Paradiem LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 29,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 29,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, Director Ford Tamer sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $5,362,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,512,025.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ford Tamer sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $5,362,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,512,025.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $720,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,783.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,087 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,305 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $57.82 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $67.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -304.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.52.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

