Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 123 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 4.2% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $171.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.35. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $151.27 and a 12-month high of $261.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Dollar General from $238.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Dollar General from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar General news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,114,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffery Owen acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

