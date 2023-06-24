Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 234 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 90.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in AON were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AON by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its position in AON by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AON by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AON opened at $331.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $262.42 and a 1 year high of $338.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.48. The firm has a market cap of $67.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.90.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 4,553.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.74%.

AON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.73.

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

