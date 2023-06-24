Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 8 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMG. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE CMG opened at $2,043.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,017.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,719.76. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,233.61 and a 1 year high of $2,139.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Activity

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total value of $1,733,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,573,165. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total value of $1,733,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,573,165. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total transaction of $152,198.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 853 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,390.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,346 shares of company stock valued at $24,704,401 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,960.00 to $2,270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 in a report on Tuesday. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,066.93.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

