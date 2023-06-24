Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires Shares of 1,036 GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHCV)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHCV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of GEHCV opened at $56.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.00. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.28.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc operates as a medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions provider. Its products, services, and solutions enable clinicians to make informed decisions, improving patient care from diagnosis to therapy and monitoring. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHCV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.