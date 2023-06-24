Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $77.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.21. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.27 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 67.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.