Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Humana were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 1,257.1% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of HUM opened at $445.93 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $435.00 and a 1-year high of $571.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $504.53 and a 200 day moving average of $503.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other Humana news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $625.00 to $576.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Argus cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $600.56.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

