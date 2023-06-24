Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 1,557 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 123.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Copart were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,909,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,334,097,000 after purchasing an additional 11,063,518 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Copart by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,519,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,779,000 after buying an additional 8,525,968 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Copart by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,740,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,215,000 after buying an additional 4,378,073 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,098,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,041,000 after buying an additional 4,224,450 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $256,878,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

CPRT stock opened at $89.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.71 and its 200-day moving average is $73.05. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $89.88.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $4,353,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $12,648,609.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,791. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $4,353,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,100 shares of company stock valued at $24,091,209 in the last 90 days. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CPRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

