Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 287 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 60.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,653,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,560,824,000 after buying an additional 1,191,987 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,144,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,959 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,089,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,801,647,000 after purchasing an additional 683,387 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,293,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,610,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,583,609,000. Institutional investors own 36.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays cut Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.17.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE RY opened at $92.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $83.63 and a 52 week high of $104.72.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.996 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 51.38%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

