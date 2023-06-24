Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys Shares of 407 iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 48,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,090,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 41,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 12,269 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $203.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $157.57 and a one year high of $207.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.45.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.