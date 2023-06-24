Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLF. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

Shares of SLF opened at $50.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.23. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.96 and a 1 year high of $51.63.

Sun Life Financial Announces Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.554 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 57.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Sun Life Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.