Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 247.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 161.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total value of $33,878.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,632,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total value of $33,878.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,632,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total value of $8,347,024.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,078,237.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,386 shares of company stock worth $10,555,749. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 0.5 %

TTWO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.84.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $141.85 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $142.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.56. The firm has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of -20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.68.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($4.30). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Further Reading

