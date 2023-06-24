Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $130,000 Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 463.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 990.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 7,335.7% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 1.4 %

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $30.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.83. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on WY. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.