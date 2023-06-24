Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $140,000 Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 66.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 4.5% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 11,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 14.2% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 8.5% in the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 38,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,322,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADI. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.04.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ADI stock opened at $185.94 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $198.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,051 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,715 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.