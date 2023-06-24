Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $95,000 Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 72.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,886,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,527,004,000 after buying an additional 1,708,496 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,147,605,000 after purchasing an additional 549,599 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 23,393,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,082,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,431 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,093,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $584,572,000 after purchasing an additional 432,709 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX opened at $53.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.06. The company has a market capitalization of $75.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $54.74.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 6.91%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $360,298.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,971.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $606,425.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,332,061.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $360,298.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,971.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,682 shares of company stock valued at $10,057,888. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading

