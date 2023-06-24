Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Lowers Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance
Shares of SPHQ stock opened at $49.25 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $50.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.51.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.
