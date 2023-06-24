Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 204 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Edison International were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 980.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Edison International Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $67.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.47. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.45 and a 12-month high of $74.92. The firm has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.
Edison International Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.738 per share. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.70%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
EIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.08.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $1,618,586.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,597.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Edison International Company Profile
Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.
