Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 319 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on WEC. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 1.5 %

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $87.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $108.20.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.90%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

