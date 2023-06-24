Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 385 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 7,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.70, for a total transaction of $2,472,138.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,974,237.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 7,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.70, for a total value of $2,472,138.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,974,237.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $95,317.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,309.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,608 shares of company stock worth $18,718,544 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRTX. Guggenheim upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $410.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.22.

VRTX opened at $347.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $338.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.81. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $271.61 and a 12-month high of $354.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $89.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

See Also

