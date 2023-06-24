Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,169,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,538,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,970 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $208,014,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 226.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,714,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $296,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,127 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,270,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,498,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,948 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 5,811.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 804,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,526,000 after purchasing an additional 791,316 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $106.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.16 and its 200 day moving average is $112.32. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TROW. Citigroup began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

