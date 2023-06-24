Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 23,376 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 94.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,376 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 23,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 61,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.22. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.99 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.