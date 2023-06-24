Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Trims Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 16,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 184.0% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 28,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 8,041 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VYM opened at $103.54 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $113.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.67. The company has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

