Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 337,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,582 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $13,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 73.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 840,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,374,000 after acquiring an additional 26,902 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the first quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

MTCH stock opened at $41.24 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.73 and a one year high of $79.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.29.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 116.87% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $787.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 31,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,082,759.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 48,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

