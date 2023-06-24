MBL Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

MBL Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Totem Point Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F raised its holdings in Alphabet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $123.02 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $129.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,953,971.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,369.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 877,364 shares of company stock worth $30,371,135. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

