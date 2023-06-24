McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in McKesson by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on McKesson in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.17.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK stock opened at $415.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $310.37 and a one year high of $419.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $384.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $372.14.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.60%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $193,640.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,720 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,133.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $193,640.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,622,133.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,667 shares of company stock valued at $11,123,837 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

