Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Gap Down to $38.10

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday. The stock had previously closed at $38.10, but opened at $37.20. Mercury Systems shares last traded at $37.31, with a volume of 41,366 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Mercury Systems from $69.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -581.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $263.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.92 million. Mercury Systems had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. Analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $230,973,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 218.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 720,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,425,000 after acquiring an additional 493,801 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,011,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,287,000 after acquiring an additional 382,507 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,405,000. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Featured Stories

