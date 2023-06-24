Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Gap Down to $4.44

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.44, but opened at $4.32. Mesoblast shares last traded at $4.27, with a volume of 26,611 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mesoblast in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Mesoblast from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mesoblast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Mesoblast Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.37. The company has a market cap of $656.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mesoblast

Mesoblast ( NASDAQ:MESO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 1,043.64% and a negative return on equity of 16.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MESO. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mesoblast by 132.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 24,336 shares during the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

